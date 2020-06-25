CARL RICHARD COONEY
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARL RICHARD
COONEY, 94

CLERMONT - Carl Richard Cooney, 94, passed away on June 18, 2020 in Clermont, Florida surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on February 10, 1926 in Akron, Ohio. Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Christine Cooney, a son, Charles Cooney, and brothers, Gerald, Robert, and Raymond Cooney. He is survived by his daughter, Kim, and son-in-law Scott D'Heere of Clermont FL, son, Tom Cooney; granddaughter, Buffie Cooney Lasseter; and two great grandchildren, Hunter and Saylor Lasseter, all of Winter Haven Fl.
In 1942, he joined the Navy and served in the Pacific on the destroyer /tender, Hamul, as a radio operator in WWII. Christine became his second wife and Carl adopted her two sons. In his late 30s they had a daughter, Kim, who was their surprise blessing.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Choices - Minneola
921 South US Highway 27
Minneola, FL 34715
(352) 394-8228
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved