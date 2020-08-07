CARLAINE M. MILLER (BALDUF)

5/17/30 - 7/10/20

Lakeland Symphony and Little Theatre Powerhouse



MAUMEE, OH. - Maumee, Ohio (Special to The Ledger) - Carlaine Madeline Miller quietly exited stage left in the early hours of July 10, 2020. She rested comfortably in her Maumee, Ohio home, her loving niece Lisa Kay by her side, surrounded by her watercolor paintings, carefully-tended flower garden and the prayers of those who loved her so much.

Carlaine had a raconteur's ability to amuse and amaze with tales from her endeavors on both sides of the footlights. She came to Lakeland in the mid-1960s with her husband William C. 'Bill' Miller, the Plant Engineer for a new Owens-Illinois (O-I) glass container plant. Not long after their arrival, she could be found immersed in Lakeland's music and theater scenes. Indeed, printed programs attest to her position as vice president of the Lakeland Little Theatre's 1967-68 Board of Directors plus chores on the Advertising Committee and the stage crew for Barefoot in the Park in1967. On the orchestra side, Carlaine served as vice president of The Lakeland Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors while also carrying the title of Orchestra Manager. (All of the program listings are as Mrs. Willian C. Miller.)

Carlaine graduated from Maumee High School in 1948, she declined a vocal-per-formance scholarship from Oberlin College and earned a B.A. from The University of Toledo, and an M.A. in Theater from The University of Michigan.

Carlaine and Bill married on March 1, 1958. Their loving marriage was to last 51 years, until his death on May 21, 2009. But Carlaine carried on like the trouper she was- painting lovely watercolors, tending her flower garden and patiently waiting to again be with Bill.

Carlaine is survived by her loving brother, Carl Ray (Mary Ann Crugher) Balduf; neph-ew, Owen Lee (Leah) Balduf; nieces Lisa Kay (Louie P.) Adams and Sara Lyn (Randy) Adams, grandnephew, Lucas Adams; grandnieces, Sophia Maher and Amanda Maher-Balduf, grandnieces Clara Jean and Ella Ray Adams and great grand niece and nephew Clarice and George DeMeulenaere.

Photo by Max Munn Autrey, Hollywood, circa 1950



