CARLTON
ANDREW
CONNER, 86
LAKELAND - Carlton Andrew Conner, 86, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home in Lakeland, Florida.
He leaves his sister, Marlene Conner; his partner of 21 years, Donna Schottmuller; Donna's four children, Dean, Jon, Candi & Heidi; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; close and loving friends Jim and Michelle Felumlee; and many other extended family and friends.
Carl was born in Chinchilla, Pennsylvania to Ralph and Esther May (Jenkins) Conner. He graduated from Murrell Dobbins High School with a major in cabinetmaking. Carl served eight years in the United States Air Force where he earned a Jet Engine Mechanic degree and also a Private Pilot's license. After being honorably discharged in 1960, Carl spent the rest of his working life utilizing his cabinetmaking skills and flying.
But Carl's true love in life was flying. Carl had many stories about flying from making an emergency helicopter landing to landing his Piper Aztec without landing gear.
Clear Skies and Tailwinds Carl!
Services at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL Monday, May 20th @ 11:00 AM; Reception @ VFW Post 8002 @ 2:00 PM, 9398 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2019