CARMA L.RISENERLAKELAND - Carma L. Risener passed away from cancer peacefully in her home with friends and family May 16, 2020.Born in Pocahontas, Arkansas February 28, 1939, she grew up in Poplar Bluff, Mo. After high school she graduated from Beauty College and worked in a hair salon. In 1958 she moved to Lakeland, Florida where she met her husband Danny Risener. They were married May 18, 1964 and would have celebrated their 56th anniversary two days after her passing.Carma was an 85 pound bundle of energy and had many talents that included sewing, knitting, quilting, gardening and playing tennis. Tennis was her main love and she was part of the 2003 State Champions and played in the National Championships in Arizona. She was loved by everyone that met her and had the nick name of 'Mighty Mouse' for her completive sprit. After beating cancer four times from 1994 to 2016 she was unable to continue playing and turned her focus to flower gardening. She had a year round garden that was always beautiful and she loved watching her garden grow and feeding the birds that would come there.Carma is survived by her husband Danny, daughter Carla Risener Bresnahan, son John, grandsons Patrick Bresnahan and Jake Risener (Heidi Cab-rera), granddaughters Carma Bresnahan and Katie Bresnahan and great granddaughter Penelope Risener.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Way of Central Fl.