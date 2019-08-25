|
CARMEL THERESA DICIOCCIO
MARSHALL, 96
LAKELAND - Our mother, Carmel Theresa DiCioccio Marshall, died quietly and peacefully at 96 years of age on July 27, 2019. Born in Lowellville, Ohio, on July 7, 1923, to parents Mary & Cosmo DiCioccio, she was a 1941 graduate of Lowellville High School. Later that year she married Al Marshall of Hillsville, PA, and relocated to New Castle, PA. Mom & Dad raised the first three of their 6 children in New Castle. In the mid-1950's they started their 'second family,' and in 1969, Mom loaded the younger three (ages 13, 11, and 7) onto a train - by herself - and moved to Lakeland, Florida. Dad joined a month later, and they resided in Lakeland until he passed away in 2005 at age 93, after 64 years of marriage.
The daughter of Italian immigrants, Mom added a modern flair and then a southern flair to the family's Italian traditions. Always the consummate hostess, she made their modest home into a gathering place for large and frequent get-togethers, meals, card nights, parties, and holidays. One of the most memorable traditions was 40-50 family and friends descending on Christmas Eve. It was a typical large, noisy Italian event, with seemingly endless food appearing out of nowhere, as if by magic, rather than from those wonderful hands that kept the kitchen secrets hidden somewhere deep inside.
These blue-collar parents and members of 'The Greatest Generation' denied themselves so that we, their very fortunate children, could go on to pursue careers in music, education, counseling, pharmacy, and German studies. Mom & Dad dedicated their lives to family and friends. Their doors were always open, and they would frequently awaken to guests asleep on couches, floors, and, on more than one occasion, the porch glider. Our parents were probably 'poor,' but we never knew it. Whatever was truly needed was provided; we are still not sure how they did it, but it was so.
Our mother was also ahead of her time. Although she considered nursing school after high school, she opted instead to become a housewife and mother - roles she took as seriously as any career outside the home. Then, in the early 1970's, capitalizing on years of experience, she opened a children's daycare center in a second house the family owned. Her 'Little Ones Playhouse,' which she operated for several years, with minimal outside help, would today be called a 'minority-owned small business.'
Mom was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Lakeland and said the rosary every day. She belonged to the Catholic Women's Club and the Senior Friendship Club and was a dedicated volunteer at the St. Francis Shelter. Mom showed us how to live a life filled with humor, generosity, acceptance of others, and loving kindness to all she met. The lessons she taught us are many; hopefully, we will have the wisdom and good sense to pass them on.
In addition to our father, Mom was preceded in death by her first-born child, who died in 1960 at age 17. This created a wound that never really healed, but one she bore with the same quiet grace and humility that were her trademarks. She is survived by 3 sons, 2 daughters, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. There are also countless nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends' children who consider 'Aunt Carmel' to be their second mom.
At our mother's request there were no funeral services, but a Celebration of Her Life will take place at a later date. She also requested there be no tears. We promise to try, but suspect that most will shed tears anyway, whether from the joy of knowing she is reunited with her lost loved ones, or from the sadness of this tremendous loss.
It is said that some shoes are hard to fill; we are thinking some shoes cannot be filled.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019