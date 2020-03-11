|
CARMEN A. (GONZALEZ)
BENASH, 91
POTTSTOWN, PA. - Carmen A. (Gonzalez) Benash, 91, of Pottstown, wife of the late Raymond R. Benash, passed away on Sunday, March 8 at Seasons Hospice.
Born in Frackville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Jordan) Gonzalez.
Carmen was a member of St. Aloysius Church in Pottstown. She loved her family and enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Surviving are sons Ronald Benash, husband of Rachel and Raymond Benash, husband of Marianne; daughter Lisa Benash, wife of Ken Myers; brother Antonio J. Gonzalez, husband of Gale; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her sister Josephine Robinson.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 13, 11:30AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, with visitation from 10:00AM to 11:15AM. Burial will be private in St. Joseph the Worker RC Church Cemetery, Frackville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmen's name to the .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020