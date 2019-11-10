|
CARMEN KIMBROUGH THOMAS, 101
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Carmen Kimbrough Thomas, age 101, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at her home in Auburndale with family.
Mrs. Thomas was born January 22, 1918 in Pulaski, Tennessee to Patrick Cleburne and Leona (Beeler) Kimbrough. Carmen and her family came to Auburndale when she was a child. She graduated from Auburndale High School, Class of 1935, continued her education at Rollins College and the University of South Florida. Carmen worked as the secretary at Central Elementary School while completing her Master's degree in education. She was a long-term educator teaching in the primary grades at Central before specializing in reading programs throughout Polk County. She returned to Auburndale during World War II with her 2 young daughters; living here until her husband returned from Active Duty in World War II. Once again, Auburndale became home when her husband Lieutenant Colonel James Carlin Thomas was killed in an auto accident in France in 1960. Carmen was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Auburndale, member of the Order of Eastern Star chapter in Washington Court House, Ohio and a world traveler that shared her experiences with her students, church family and many others.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband Lieutenant Colonel James Carlin Thomas and 3 sisters: Mildred, Hallie & Hazel.
Carmen is survived by her loving family: 2 sons: James P. Thomas and his wife Cheryl Petty, Dennis C. Thomas, 2 daughters: Martha K. Coppola and her husband Carl, Linda L. McElfresh and her husband Steve, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to your church or the .
Graveside services for Carmen will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C. where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019