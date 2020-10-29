CARMEN WELLMAN WEBB
LAKELAND - Carmen Wellman Webb was born on January 18, 1924, to Lillian and Dana Mayhew.
She was predeceased by her mother and father; her husband James Milo Wellman; her second husband Thomas Kent Webb; her son James Gary Wellman (Joyce); and, her daughter Julie Wellman Maddox (Randy).
She is survived by her son Mark Bradford Wellman (Ann); and daughter Susan Lorraine Wellman (Chris); daughter-in-law Joyce Fisk (Alan); and son-in-law Randy Maddox. Grandchildren: Meredith McGough; Jim Wellman (April); Will Wellman (Taylor); Grant Wellman (Jen); Tyler Wellman; Jeannette Maddox; Caroline Swanson (J.D.); and Maryellen Maddox. Great Grandchildren: Jake; Mary Stewart; James; Mackenzie; Blair; and Callum.
Carmen met her husband Jim in their mid-teens, while Jim was delivering beauty supplies to Carmen's mother, Lillian's, beauty salon. A few years later, Jim took a more serious interest in Carmen when he returned home on leave from his unit, Company 'A', Marine Barracks, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A month after turning 19, Jim, with his fellow Marines and sailors, participated in the defense of the Naval Yard at Pearl Harbor, during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese air attack.
Following campaigns with the 9th Marines on Guadalcanal and Bougainville, in the Solomon Islands, Jim returned to the states and soon Carmen and Jim were married. They eventually settled in Lakeland, FL where they raised their four children.
Carmen loved to entertain and was the ultimate hostess. After the death of her husband, Jim, Carmen married Kent Webb and they lived for many years in Longboat Key, FL. Carmen treasured visits from her beloved family; and, especially, from her grandchildren. Carmen was lovingly called Grandma Candy by her grandchildren and always had crystal bowls of candy everywhere possible in her home. She is fondly remembered for her love of shopping, and her ability to always look her best. Carmen was the picture of beauty and grace, and was one of the wittiest people we knew.
A Private service and celebration of Carmen's life will be held at a later date and she will be interred at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, www.cshospice.org
or the Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, FL, www.fphi.org
or Florida Presbyterian Homes, Attn: Development, 16 Lake Hunter Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803, where Carmen received loving care during the last two years of her life. The family would like to acknowledge the support and loving care given Carmen by the dedicated nurses, caregivers and staff at both the Florida Presbyterian Homes and Cornerstone Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
