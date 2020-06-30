CAROL A. HILLJE GROVENGER, 83



LAKELAND - Carol A. Hillje Grovenger, 83, of Lakeland and formerly of Troy NY, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen Becker Hillje and the beloved wife of the late Francis Joseph Grovenger, Jr. Carol was educated in the Troy Public School System and graduated from Troy High School.

Devoted mother of Matthew (Patricia) Grovenger of Cohoes, Lori (Anthony) Cerulli of Brunswick, Eric (Christine) Grovenger of Lakeland, FL Elizabeth 'Lisa' (Kim) Yerton of Clermont, FL, and Daniel (Angelina Stanley) Grovenger, both of Lakeland, FL, sister of Henry (Donna and the late Joan) Hillje of Eagle Mills and George (late, Jean) Hillje of Latham, cherished grandmother of Anthony Cerulli, Steven Grovenger, Sheri Frueh, Kimberly and Eric Grovenger and Madison and Austin Yerton, adored great grandmother of Anthony Cerulli, Jr., Aubree Cerulli, Vika Grovenger, Cameron Frueh, Alex Grovenger, Carter Frueh, Cadence Frueh, Lillyaunna Grovenger and Grayson Grovenger, also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.

Mrs. Grovenger retired in 1998 from Watson Clinic in Lakeland where she had been an Insurance Clerk and had previously been employed from 1976 to 1987 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. While residing in Troy, she was employed at Standard Furniture in Troy. Carol loved going to Hard Rock Casino and Turning Stone Casino with her friends and family.

Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Colon Cancer Coalition in memory of Carol A. Grovenger.



