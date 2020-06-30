CAROL A. HILLJE GROVENGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROL A. HILLJE GROVENGER, 83

LAKELAND - Carol A. Hillje Grovenger, 83, of Lakeland and formerly of Troy NY, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Born in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen Becker Hillje and the beloved wife of the late Francis Joseph Grovenger, Jr. Carol was educated in the Troy Public School System and graduated from Troy High School.
Devoted mother of Matthew (Patricia) Grovenger of Cohoes, Lori (Anthony) Cerulli of Brunswick, Eric (Christine) Grovenger of Lakeland, FL Elizabeth 'Lisa' (Kim) Yerton of Clermont, FL, and Daniel (Angelina Stanley) Grovenger, both of Lakeland, FL, sister of Henry (Donna and the late Joan) Hillje of Eagle Mills and George (late, Jean) Hillje of Latham, cherished grandmother of Anthony Cerulli, Steven Grovenger, Sheri Frueh, Kimberly and Eric Grovenger and Madison and Austin Yerton, adored great grandmother of Anthony Cerulli, Jr., Aubree Cerulli, Vika Grovenger, Cameron Frueh, Alex Grovenger, Carter Frueh, Cadence Frueh, Lillyaunna Grovenger and Grayson Grovenger, also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.
Mrs. Grovenger retired in 1998 from Watson Clinic in Lakeland where she had been an Insurance Clerk and had previously been employed from 1976 to 1987 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. While residing in Troy, she was employed at Standard Furniture in Troy. Carol loved going to Hard Rock Casino and Turning Stone Casino with her friends and family.
Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Colon Cancer Coalition in memory of Carol A. Grovenger.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
312 Hoosick Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cynthia Canova
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved