Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
CAROL PARRISH
LAKE WALES - Carol G. Parrish of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.
She was born December 5, 1955, in Marina De Pisa, Italy to the late Charles Abner and Betty Gafford. She was a Registered Nurse for 45 years; 42 years as an ER Nurse and continued her role as a Case Manager in Case Management for the last 3 years. Carol was an FFA Alumni, Honorary member of the Lake Wales Kiwanis Club, Professor for Polk State College Clinical Instruction, RN program. She loved flower gardening, hummingbirds, and family time.
She is preceded in death by her brother Charles Gafford.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Larry Parrish, son James L. 'Jim' Parrish II, and wife Theresa of Deltona, FL, 3 grandchildren James L. 'Trey' Parrish III, Joshua B. Parrish, and Jillian Rose Parrish.
Visitation will be held 5:00 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 until the service at 6:00 pm, at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center at 12902 USF Magnolia Dr. Tampa, Florida 33612.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
