CAROL "JANET" BAUERSACHS

CAROL "JANET" BAUERSACHS Obituary
CAROL 'JANET'
BAUERSACHS, 90

AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Carol 'Janet' Bauersachs, 90, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Mrs. Bauersachs was born March 23, 1929 in Lanmark, Illinois to Harold Dewey and Margaret Isabel (Cunningham) Fry. Janet was a resident of Auburndale since 1977 coming from Key West where she and her husband owned and operated a Bakery for 25 years. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale. Janet enjoyed cooking, crafts, gardening, animals, was a master cake decorator and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Janet is survived by her loving family: husband of 71 years, Robert 'Bob' Bauersachs, Sr. of Auburndale; son Rob-ert Bauersachs, Jr. and hiswife Laura Monroe of Marathon; daughter Barbara Ann Bauersachs Messmore and her husband John of Redington Beach; sister Helen Louise Leslie of Atlanta, GA and brother-in-law Jim Bauersachs and his wife Lynda of Tucson, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mrs. Bauersachs name to the First Missionary Baptist Church (Building Fund), 406 Main St., Auburndale, FL, 33823. Graveside service will be 10:00 am Saturday, March 21st at Auburndale Memorial Park. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
