CAROL BRIAN
KANE, 78
LAKELAND - Mrs. Carol Brian Kane, 78, passed away on March 21, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Hospital.
Carol was born in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, on June 9, 1940.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Kane, her daughter Carolyn (Don) Hines of Bettendorf Iowa, her son Robert Kane II (Barb) of Waunakee Wisconsin, 5 grandchildren, Allie, Emily, Brent, Nick, and Jackson, and her sister Joan Buchanan of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Carol's greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren, and cheering on her beloved Michigan State Spartans.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 25, at 6pm, at Schalamar Creek Clubhouse.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019