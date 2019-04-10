|
CAROL
DONOVAN, 72
LAKELAND - Carol Donovan, 72, entered peacefully into eternal rest at her home on Sunday, March 31, 2019, after a 20-year brave and courageous fight against breast cancer.
The daughter of Leonard and Jane Lyman Swinney (Tampa), she is survived by her mother, and by her sister, Jean Brady (Lakeland), nephews Steve Brady (Tallahassee), David Brady (Plant City), and Jeff Brady (Plant City), and niece Susan Brady Cole (Ft. Lauderdale).
Carol was an Operations Review Specialist with the Department of Children and Families, retiring in 2012. A lifelong horse lover, she raised Paso Fino horses while living in Tallahassee, before moving to Lakeland to be closer to family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Silver Lakes Community Clubhouse on Saturday, April 20, from 1-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Carol's honor to Habitat for Humanity, , or AmVets.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019