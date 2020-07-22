1/
CAROL DUNAWAY
CAROL
DUNAWAY, 73
Process Server

AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Carol Dunaway of Auburndale, Fl went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2020 after a long bout with cancer.
Carol was happily retired after having successful careers with the City of Winter Haven Police Department and the Polk County Sheriffs Office. She loved going to Church on Sundays, and she loved her Church Family, she was Baptist. She loved to do interior decorations and she also was a wedding planner/ designer. She loved her family and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Dorothy; her loving husband, William David Dunaway. Carol was the last of her siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Jennings, Terri (Charles) Davidson and Traci (Joe) Hamric; a son, Terrance 'Dusty' Dunaway; 8 grandkids and 5 great grandkids.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Traci, Joe & Family,
We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother; if there is anything we can do for you or your family, please let us now. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Lesa & Ricky White
Lesa & Rick White
Friend
