|
|
CAROL JOY
WESTWOOD
LAKELAND - Carol Joy Westwood of Lakeland, Florida and formerly of Rochester, Indiana, began her new life in heaven October 19, 2019
Born on December 11, 1928 in Red Bridge, Indiana to David Leroy and Gladys (Buzbee) Jarrett, Carol graduated from Peru High School in 1946.
Carol married the love of her life, Randall E. Westwood, on October 12, 1946. They shared 56 years of love and laughter before Randy passed away in 2003.
Carol is survived by her two daughters, Susan Franzen, Lakeland, Florida, Jill Sowder, Carmel, Indiana; son-in-law Rich Sowder, Carmel, Indiana; grandsons Scott Franzen, Brandon, Florida, Kyle Franzen, Virginia, Matthew Sowder, Carmel, Indiana; great grandchildren Jackson and Blake Franzen and Mitchell and Molly Sowder. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Fred and Ruth Westwood, grandsons Craig and Christopher Sowder, sister Lillian Harleman, brothers George, Don and Jack Jarrett and son-in-law Lyle Franzen.
A celebration of life will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM, service will begin at 2:00 PM.
Memorial gifts can be made to Vitas Hospice, www.vitas.com.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019