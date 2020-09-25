1/1
CAROL JUNE "MEME" DALE
LAKELAND - It is with great sadness that the family of Carol "Meme" June Dale an-nounces her passing on August 31, 2020. Al-ways ready to help anyone, whether it was a loved one or stranger, she touched many lives in her loving and caring ways. Her sudden and unexpected death has been devastating to those who love her.
Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 25 years, Ollie Dale. She is survived by her son, Allan Adams, grandson, Joseph Adams, two uncles, two brothers, four sisters, and friends. She was the best Meme to her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Leah Gipson.
Carol retired from Keeneland Racetrack in Lexington, Kentucky, where she loved working in the "Owner's Box." Her favorite pas-times were spending time with her beloved grandson and watching beach sunsets and going to garage sales with her precious Izzy.
We will have a private virtual service now and a Celebration of Life at a later time.

Published in The Ledger on Sep. 25, 2020.
