CAROL KAY (MASTERS) WARD, 80



LAKELAND - Carol Kay (Masters) Ward, 80, went to be with the Lord and her loving husband on July 20, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida.

Carol was born on April 7, 1940 to parents Herschel and Thelma (Fleetwood) Masters in Laurel, Indiana. She graduated from Connersville High School in Connersville, Indiana. She was remembered for her love of dancing. The kids in school would gather around to watch her dance. She was married to Maurice Ward for 59 years, and they have one daughter, Jennifer (Ward) Di-Sipio. Carol worked for Prudential before she was a school secretary for many years for Marion Community Schools. She served and was a member of First Baptist Church, Marion, Indiana, and attended Oasis Community Church in Lakeland, Florida. One of Carol's greatest spiritual gifts was hospitality - hosting large family gatherings for many years. She also so enjoyed playing cards, bowling and golfing with her friends.

Carol is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Larry) DiSipio, and grandson Dante DiSipio, of Lakeland; her sister Imogene Hook, brothers Ralph Ed Masters, Robert Masters, and Larry Masters, as well as, three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice, brother Nolan Masters, sister Phyllis Collins, and a stillbirth son, Michael.

A celebration will be planned in Marion, Indiana when quarantine orders have loosened.



