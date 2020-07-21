1/1
CAROL KAY (MASTERS) WARD
1940 - 2020
CAROL KAY (MASTERS) WARD, 80

LAKELAND - Carol Kay (Masters) Ward, 80, went to be with the Lord and her loving husband on July 20, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida.
Carol was born on April 7, 1940 to parents Herschel and Thelma (Fleetwood) Masters in Laurel, Indiana. She graduated from Connersville High School in Connersville, Indiana. She was remembered for her love of dancing. The kids in school would gather around to watch her dance. She was married to Maurice Ward for 59 years, and they have one daughter, Jennifer (Ward) Di-Sipio. Carol worked for Prudential before she was a school secretary for many years for Marion Community Schools. She served and was a member of First Baptist Church, Marion, Indiana, and attended Oasis Community Church in Lakeland, Florida. One of Carol's greatest spiritual gifts was hospitality - hosting large family gatherings for many years. She also so enjoyed playing cards, bowling and golfing with her friends.
Carol is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Larry) DiSipio, and grandson Dante DiSipio, of Lakeland; her sister Imogene Hook, brothers Ralph Ed Masters, Robert Masters, and Larry Masters, as well as, three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice, brother Nolan Masters, sister Phyllis Collins, and a stillbirth son, Michael.
A celebration will be planned in Marion, Indiana when quarantine orders have loosened.

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you,Dante and Larry. Your Mom was a very sweet lady. I loved seeing you all get together for family time. I have one of her Bibles and I will cherish it even more.
Towanda Jean-Louis
Friend
July 21, 2020
Angel Kinney
July 21, 2020
Carol was a great friend to many people. She will be missed by all her golfing and bowling friends from Sandpiper. She always had a smile on her face as well. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Georgina McQuaig
Friend
July 21, 2020
Thank you for the memories and laughs. You will always have a special place in my heart.
Nyeisha Pace
July 21, 2020
I will cherish the memories of family gatherings at Aunt Carols house. Her and Uncle Mo were the best. She will be greatly missed. Love and prayers being sent to our Florida family!
Stephanie Johnson
Family
July 21, 2020
Carol was Mikes secretary for 10 years at MCS. During that time, we formed a wonderful friendship that lasted for the rest of their lives. We took trips to IU basketball games and played a lot of poker and other card games over the years. We cherish those memories and always will. Moose and Carol will always be missed.
Norma and Mike Achor
Friend
July 21, 2020
I always enjoyed visiting with your mom and dad when they were at your house. I always felt like a little part of the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you, Dante, and Larry!
Barbara Duncan
Friend
