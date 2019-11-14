|
|
CAROL L.
LAKE
4/25/42 - 11/8/19
LAKELAND - Carol L. Lake of Lakeland, passed away Nov. 8, 2019. Carol lived in several states and cities, but for the past 34 years, Lakeland, Florida has been her home.
Carol was born in Jacksonville, Florida on April 25, 1942, to the late Robert and Julia Hosker.
She enjoyed her retirement years by taking many cruises and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed art and crafts, and especially decorating her home for holidays and special occasions.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Russell Lake Sr.; children, Russell (Amy) Lake, Jr., and Constance Lake; grandchildren, Cristin (John) Bieber, Garrett Kinderdine, Jordan (Carmen) Wagner, and Zachary Lake; great-grand-children, Cole and Elizabeth.
A private Funeral Service and interment will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019