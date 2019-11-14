Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL Lakeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL L. LAKE /25/42 - 11/8/19 LAKELAND - Carol L. Lake Lakeland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL L. LAKE /25/42 - 11/8/19 LAKELAND - Carol L. Lake Lakeland Obituary
CAROL L.
LAKE
4/25/42 - 11/8/19

LAKELAND - Carol L. Lake of Lakeland, passed away Nov. 8, 2019. Carol lived in several states and cities, but for the past 34 years, Lakeland, Florida has been her home.
Carol was born in Jacksonville, Florida on April 25, 1942, to the late Robert and Julia Hosker.
She enjoyed her retirement years by taking many cruises and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed art and crafts, and especially decorating her home for holidays and special occasions.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Russell Lake Sr.; children, Russell (Amy) Lake, Jr., and Constance Lake; grandchildren, Cristin (John) Bieber, Garrett Kinderdine, Jordan (Carmen) Wagner, and Zachary Lake; great-grand-children, Cole and Elizabeth.
A private Funeral Service and interment will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -