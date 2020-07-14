CAROL 'BUMMA' MAXIAN
LAKELAND - On June 28, 2020, Carol 'Bumma' Maxian of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Essexville, Michigan, passed away following a lengthy and courageous battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Daughter of the late Wesley and Alice Hansen, Carol was born on July 10, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois.
Carol will be dearly missed by her husband of 54 years, John; children, John (Marni) Maxian of Elizabethtown, Kentucky and Sue (Jeff) Hert of Midland, Michigan; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, McKenna, Madison and Jacob, as well as numerous other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be offered to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
or Cornerstone Hospice of Lakeland, Florida.