CAROL McARTHUR McTEER
HEADLAND, AL. - Carol McArthur Mc-Teer, a resident of Headland, Alabama, died early Saturday morning, August 3, 2019, in a Dothan, Alabama hospital. She was 75.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. (E.D.T.) Thursday, August 8, 2019, in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Haines City, Florida. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the cemetery.
Mrs. McTeer was born in Blakely, Georgia, daughter of the late Idus Eugene McArthur and Ollie Mae McKinnon Mc-Arthur. She lived most of her adult lifetime in Haines City before moving to Headland in 2013. In earlier years, Mrs. McTeer and her husband owned and operated Ted McTeer Harvesting Company in Haines City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted McTeer and a sister, Dolly Reynolds.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Lisa Phillips (James), Headland; two sons, Leon Mitchell and Mark McTeer, both of Haines City; six grandchildren, Brittany Porn (Casey), Heath Phillips, Holly Phillips, Tyler McTeer, Tristan Mc-Teer and Megan Barrett (Dalton); seven great-grandchildren.
Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019