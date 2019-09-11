|
CAROL S.
WARREN, 65
HIGHLAND CITY - Carol S. Warren, age 65, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Lakeland.
Born August 28, 1954 in Pinellas Park, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Howard and Ruth Irma (Parsons) Sowell. Carol retired from the Polk County School Board after working many years as an Administrative Assistant.
Mrs. Warren is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ronnie Warren of Highland City, her children: Matthew Warren (Brittanny) of Bartow, Jennifer Warren of Lakeland, her sister, Linda Miller of Bartow and a grandson, Brantley.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Thursday at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019