Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL WARREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL S. WARREN


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL S. WARREN Obituary
CAROL S.
WARREN, 65

HIGHLAND CITY - Carol S. Warren, age 65, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Lakeland.
Born August 28, 1954 in Pinellas Park, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Howard and Ruth Irma (Parsons) Sowell. Carol retired from the Polk County School Board after working many years as an Administrative Assistant.
Mrs. Warren is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ronnie Warren of Highland City, her children: Matthew Warren (Brittanny) of Bartow, Jennifer Warren of Lakeland, her sister, Linda Miller of Bartow and a grandson, Brantley.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Thursday at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now