CAROLINE BLANTON BECKLEYWINTER HAVEN - Caroline Blanton Beckley, founder of the Junior League of Winter Haven's life on earth was completed on September 6, 2020. She is now marveling at the sight of heaven and the Lord. She was 90 years old.Caroline was affectionately known as 'Sweet Caroline.' She was born Caroline Jean Henderson to A. Irwin Henderson and Frances Pitts Henderson on Dec. 8, 1929 in Charlotte, N.C.She was a cheerleader at Myers Park and Central High School and attended Brevard College. She married Scott Blanton Jr., the most eligible bachelor in Charlotte at the time, at the Myers Park Presbyterian Church on July 16, 1949. They were happily married for 43 years. In 1971 they moved to Winter Haven on beautiful Lake Eloise Dr. She later married Joe Beckley for 11 years after Scott's passing.Caroline was an active member of the Jr. League of Charlotte, NC. In 1980 she organized the Jr. League of Winter Haven. She was elected their first president for two terms, 1980-1982.She enjoyed membership of golf and tennis and friends at the Charlotte Country Club, Myers Park Country Club, Catawba Yacht Club, Hound Ears in Banner Elk, N.C. and the Lake Region Yacht and Country Club of Winter Haven.Caroline and her husband Scott enjoyed winters in Winter Haven and summers in their home Scott built in Valle Crucis, N.C. and Topsail Island in Wilmington, N.C. She was involved in PEO, book clubs, bridge clubs, daughters of the American Revolution, volunteering at the hospital and being Mrs. Santa Clause at Lake Region Club.Her interests and talents included modeling, knitting, sewing her daughter's wedding and debutante dresses, painting stained glass, reading, playing the piano by ear, working crossword puzzles, teaching swimming, bowling, reading for the blind and even line and tap dancing.She particularly enjoyed working make up for the theatre and creative crafting. Her clever hats and costumes for occasions made her the life of the party. She loved entertaining at her home and was always on the go and ready to have a good time with family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Irwin Henderson Jr., husband Scott Blanton Jr., her son Scott Blanton III, and her husband Joe Beckley.She is survived by her daughter Betty Blanton Lewis (Rod), three granddaughters, one grandson, four great grandsons, three great granddaughters, and her dear caregiver and friend Charlotte.She will be memorialized in the Elmwood Cemetery in Charlotte, N.C. with the Blanton and Henderson family and in the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, Caroline requested donations to Orchid Springs Animal Hospital Adoption Fund in Winter Haven.