CAROLINE M.
APFEL, 89
LAKELAND - Caroline M. Apfel, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hawthorne Inn Assisted Living in Lakeland. She was 89.
Caroline was born on June 9, 1929, into an interesting period of history. In just a few months the Great Economic Depression began, followed in ten years by World War II. She graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1947.
Caroline loved her family and was close to her three siblings. She was preceded in death by parents, father Karl R. Apfel, mother, Esther L. Apfel, sister Margie McGuire, brother K. Robert Apfel, and sister Nellie Ann Waters.
She is survived by: a niece, Ann Marie Waters; nephew, Kevin Waters; and a great niece, Kaleigh Jade Waters.
Caroline had two careers. First as a legal secretary-stenographer in the civil practice of law, followed as an elementary teacher. She moved to Lakeland in the fall of 1970 and remained there. Caroline loved all things educational and received degrees from Polk Junior College (Associates), University of Florida (Bachelors), and University of South Florida (Masters).
The family is respecting her wishes and there will be no services. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019