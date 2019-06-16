|
|
CAROLINE
WILLIAMS-BEAM 'STINKY', 66
POLK CITY - Caroline Williams-Beam 'Stinky,' 66, of Polk City, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, June 13, 2019, following a 4 year battle with cancer. Caroline was born to Melvin E. Williams and Tilda Marie Williams April 25, 1953 in Arcadia, Florida. As a life long resident of Florida she resided in Polk City most of her adult life, and worked in Davenport as a Scale House Operator for CMEX Corporation. She enjoyed fishing, shopping and gathering with family.
Caroline is survived by her 2 children, Michael A. Beam, and Jackie R. Beam, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, long time companion Bobby Grimes, her siblings Linda Dye, Wanda Gaie, Gloria Stewert, Antia Bishop, Melissa Fink, Wade Williams, Robert Williams and preceded in death by parents Melvin and Maria Williams and her siblings Doris Parrish, Thelma Horton and Melvin Williams.
Funeral service will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens on June 20, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 am - 11 am followed by a service from 11 am - 12 pm. She will then be escorted and laid to rest at Wauchula Cemetery in Wauchula, Florida. In lieu of flowers please donate to The .
Published in Ledger from June 16 to June 17, 2019