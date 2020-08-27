CAROLYN ANN DOUCHES
LAKELAND - Carolyn Ann Douches of Lakeland passed away August 24, 2020 at her home in the Manor at the Estates at Carpenters senior living community due to complications from Parkinson's Disease after battling that disease for more than 20 years.
Carolyn was born November 2, 1942, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to Adelbert and Pauline (Schmidt) Buuck. She spent most of her childhood years in Port Huron, Michigan, before traveling the country due to her father's engineering career. She attended four different high schools in four states, graduating from Bellevue, Washington, High School in 1960. She continued her education at Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Ft. Wayne, where she received her RN degree in 1963. During her nurse's training she met and fell in love with Anthony 'Tony' Douches, who was in pre-theological training for the Lutheran ministry. They married June 26, 1965, in New Haven, Indiana, while Tony was a student at Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri.
Their marriage of more than 55 years was blessed with two children: Steven Douches (Debbie) of Auburn, Georgia, and Rachel (Jeff) Rosenberger of Irvine, California.
In addition to being a loving and supportive wife and mother, Carolyn pursued her nursing career for 40 years, mostly in the field of maternal and newborn health. A devout Christian, she also was very active in the life of her churches. She served year after year as an educator of children and adults, and was active in the ministry of evangelism. Music was also an important part of her life, and she sang in both church and community choirs throughout the country. In addition to her parents, Carolyn is predeceased by her sister-in-law, Patricia Dombek. Besides her husband and children, Carolyn is survived by her grandchildren: Spencer, Audrey, and Evelyn Douches; her brother, Clifford Buuck (Deane); her brothers-in-law, Kenneth Douches and Chester Dombek; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; her best friend and college roommate, Judi Gritz; and many, many dear friends.
Carolyn's earthly remains will be interred in the Columbarium of Grace Lutheran Church, Winter Haven, Florida, at a later date, awaiting the return of her Lord, Jesus Christ, and the eternal life he has promised. Memorials may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.