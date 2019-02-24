Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
CAROLYN ANN MARSH

CAROLYN ANN MARSH Obituary
CAROLYN ANN
MARSH, 70

LAKELAND - Carolyn Ann Marsh, 70, lost her courageous struggle with ALS on February 21, 2019.
Carol, a graduate of Baker High School (Columbus, GA) and Massey Business College (Atlanta, GA) worked most of her life as a paralegal until she decided to sell real estate, becoming a member of the Million Dollar Club.
Carol leaves a strong legacy of close family and friendship ties. Survivors include: her husband, of 51 years, Wayne; daughters Tracy (Tom) Single and Stephanie Tidwell and fiancé Eric Smith; grandchildren Christopher Tidwell and Payton Jaynes; siblings Cathy Gilbert, Charlotte Delk, and Steve Turley. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends, longtime from high school days and new ones over the years, remained always in Carol's memory. She was the epitome of 'Being a Friend.'
Visitation will be held from 10-11 am, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Gentry-Morris-on Funeral Home, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
