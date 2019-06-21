Home

Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
CAROLYN BAY GRIESHEIMER FLOREA

CAROLYN BAY GRIESHEIMER FLOREA
CAROLYN BAY GRIESHEIMER FLOREA, 80

LAKELAND - Carolyn Bay Griesheimer Florea passed away peacefully with family, at 80 years of age, on June 16, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida.
She is survived by three children, John Florea of Lakeland, FL, Kathryn (and David) Polla of Harper Woods, MI; Christa (and Rich) Gedrich of Guilford, CT, and (Terry Deery) of Indianapolis, IN. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer Bay Deery. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Carolyn was born on October 17, 1938 in Chillicothe, OH, the only child of John and Virginia Griesheimer. A 1956 graduate of Greenfield High School, she attended Ohio State University one year before starting a family with her high school sweetheart, James Florea. She was an active member of charitable organizations and served as an officer of the Moose Lodge in Lakeland, FL.
Services will be held at Haller Funeral Home in Chillicothe, OH on Saturday, June 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Inheritance of Hope, an agency that supports young families facing the loss of a parent.
Published in Ledger from June 21 to June 22, 2019
