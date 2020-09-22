CAROLYN GILLISPIE SWARTZ



MIDDLETOWN, DE. - Carolyn Gillispie Swartz of Middletown, DE, passed away of natural causes on September 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Carolyn was born on April 10, 1928, to Sam & Mabel Gillispie in Ft Meade, FL. After graduating from Ft Meade High School in 1946, she met and married B.J. Swartz and moved to Johnson City, TN. In Johnson City, she worked at East Tennessee State University for 32 yrs in Human Resources. Carolyn was a member of Johnson City TN Grand Square Dancers, The American Wom-en's Assoc., East Tennessee State University State Retirement Assoc. and Ruskin United Methodist Church. After retiring in 1986, the family moved to Lakeland, Florida.

Carolyn was predeceased by her parents Mabel and Sam Sr.; her husband B.J.; sisters Ollita Mashburn, Teola Hollingsworth, and Glenda Mullins; brothers Sam Jr. and Charles Gillispie.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter Linda Bosworth; her two grandchildren Angela Kaluzny and her husband Joe and Bryan Bennett and his wife Alexis; great-grandchildren Mario and Angelo DiAlessandro and Morgan Bennett; brother Bill Gillispie and sisters Dora Smith and Ruby Moody.

A service of remembrance will be held at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 South Bartow Hwy., Lakeland, FL at 11am on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in the mausoleum area.

Those who wish to remember Carolyn in a special way can make donations to Synergy HomeCare, 4446 Summit Bridge Rd, Suite 4, Middletown, De 19709, or to Seasons Hospice, 4755 Ogletown-Stanton Rd, Newark, De 19718.



