|
|
CAROLYN H.
GORMAN, 86
BARTOW - Carolyn H. Gorman, age 86, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 in Lakeland.
Born October 28, 1932 in McKeesport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Elizabeth (Moss) Hirshberg. Carolyn was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Bartow. She worked as an educator for over 40 years before retiring from the Polk County School Board. Mrs. Gorman was a volunteer for the Bartow Chamber of Commerce and was heavily involved in the annual Relay for Life, even hosting the survivors' dinner.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Gorman, Jr., and her sister, Lavelle Hirshberg. Carolyn is survived by a loving family that includes her brother Dr. Richard Hirshberg of Pittsburgh, PA, and her children: Ted Gorman, III (Tracy) of Orlando and Lee Putnam of Bartow. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Greg Gorman (Anna), Gar-rett Gorman, Courtney O'Neal (John), Buddy Putnam, Robby Putnam, and her great grandchildren: Adelyn, J.D., Caleb and Paislee.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Bartow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Bartow Public Library, 2150 S. Broad-way Ave., Bartow, FL 33830.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019