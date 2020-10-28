1/
CAROLYN J. BRADLEY
1943 - 2020
CAROLYN J. BRADLEY

MULBERRY- Carolyn J. Bradley, age 77, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home.
Carolyn was born in Wewahitchka, Florida on February 6, 1943 to Signel & Ethelene (Henderson) Gortman.
She moved to Mulberry 45 years ago from Plant City. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Holland 'Brad' Bradley; son, Alan Mangum and daughter, Sherry Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Vicky Boyette (Michael), Valerie Davis (Tommy) and Monica Villanueva (Eddie), 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Brantley, Cathy King and brother, Randy Gortman.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
I lived on the same street as Mr. and Mrs. Bradley for several years. They were such a sweet couple and I always enjoyed visiting with them, they always had stories to tell of their children and grandchildren. Monica, Valerie, Vicky & family, My thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this sad time. Keep the memories close and remember how much your parents/grandparents loved you❤
Lori Cartrette
Friend
