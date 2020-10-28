CAROLYN J. BRADLEY
MULBERRY- Carolyn J. Bradley, age 77, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home.
Carolyn was born in Wewahitchka, Florida on February 6, 1943 to Signel & Ethelene (Henderson) Gortman.
She moved to Mulberry 45 years ago from Plant City. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Holland 'Brad' Bradley; son, Alan Mangum and daughter, Sherry Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Vicky Boyette (Michael), Valerie Davis (Tommy) and Monica Villanueva (Eddie), 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Brantley, Cathy King and brother, Randy Gortman.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.