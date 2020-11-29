CAROLYN JOHNSONBUCKINGHAM, 80WAVERLY - Carolyn Johnson Buckingham of Waverly passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.She was born January 23, 1940 in Lake Wales to the late Grover and Katherine Campbell. Carolyn was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Waverly. She was a family support leader during Desert Storm, former pianist for her church, led an Adult New Beginnings Class and Sunday School Class at church, and was a warehouse manager for the Polk County Toys for Tots from 1990 until 1999.Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Buckingham; sister, Peggy Campbell; great-grandchild Rafe; and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Johnson. She is survived by her sons, William C. 'Billy' Johnson and wife, Theresa of Waverly, Charlie Johnson and wife, Shannon of Polk City and Ronnie Johnson of Babson Park; and grandchildren, Kodi Sullivan of Lake Wales, Kandrin Johnson of Lake Wales, Emily Hobbs of Babson Park, Joshua Johnson of Babson Park, Kalie Lathero of Lake Wales, Kacie Cranor of Lake Wales, Matthew Johnson of Babson Park, Colton Coursen Jones of Polk City, Colin Gontarek and Brandon Gontarek both of Denver, CO; great- grandchildren, Hayden, Lane, Lilyanne, Miles, Zoey and two more on the way.A visitation will be held 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Waverly with Rev. David Durham officiating. Interment will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to the Toys For Tots of Polk County (P.O. Box 303, Lakeland, Florida 33802-0303). Condolences may be sent to the family at