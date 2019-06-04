|
|
CAROLYN 'SUE'
KIRKLAND
Hair Stylist
MEDULLA - Carolyn 'Sue' Kirkland went home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 78 years old. Born in Morehead, Kentucky on February 9, 1941, her family moved to Medulla in January 1955. Sue was a retired hair stylist and later worked at the Polk County School Board as an aide on special needs school buses. She was a faithful member of Ardella Baptist Church.
Sue loved her family and hosting family gatherings. She enjoyed life and lived it to its fullest. Some of her favorite things traveling, NASCAR races, gospel sings, camping and baseball.
Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband, Luke M. Kirkland, her parents Ivan and Midred Gregory, and her sister, Twila Gregory. She is survived by her daughters Kim (Harry) Clark, Carla (Tim) Lambert and her son Dale (Patti) Kirkland, four grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Wade (Renee) Kirkland, Brandon Green, Meredith Kirkland and Luke Clark, two great-grandsons Rory and Myers, sister Phyllis (Ken) Wiggins, all from Medulla, along with many nieces, nephews and other family members.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 3:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M. at Ardella Baptist Church. A celebration of Sue's life will follow at 4:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Ardella Baptist Church, 709 W. Pipkin Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33813.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from June 4 to June 5, 2019