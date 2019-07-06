Home

Carolyn L. Barnes Obituary
CAROLYN L.
BARNES

LAKELAND - Carolyn L. Barnes of Lakeland passed away on 7/2/19 at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Drake.
Carol will be greatly missed by her husband Bobby of 40 years, 4 surviving daughters, Karen (Ed) Fazio, Sandy Drake, Sheri (Paul) Ashcraft and Donna Tran, stepson Bobby Lynn Barnes, and her 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Hospice House in Carol's name would be appreciated, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in Ledger from July 6 to July 7, 2019
