LAKELAND-Carolyn McColley Delong, 78, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020.
Born October 13, 1941 in Valparaiso, IN. She moved to Lakeland in 1970, where she was a manager of the HoJos for 25 years and then delivered newspapers for the Lakeland Ledger for 30 years until she retired in 2018.
She left to be with her loving husband of 38 yrs, Gary. Also proceeded in death by her mother and father, 2 sisters, and 2 sons.
Continuing on in her legacy are her children Ralph, Steven, Theresa, Vickie, and Rick; 26 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, & 2 great-great-grand-children; her brother, Melvin; sister, Elsie and numerous nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind a strong bloodline that will continue forever.
She touched so many lives. Some in a short period of time. She will forever remain in our hearts, spirits and souls.
We love you Mom!

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
