CAROLYN MEEKS PLOWDEN, 85



LAKE WALES - Carolyn Meeks Plowden passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Haines City Healthcare Center. She was born September 9, 1935 in Bartow, FL to the late Erie and Viola Meeks.

Carolyn was a retired Para-Educator for the Polk County School Board and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with family, eating out, watching TV, and pre-editing her husbands books.

A special thank you to the ladies of the Apple Dumpling Gang from Dundee Elementary. Members were Claire McGraw, Carolyn Plowden, Linda Golden and Joan Vogt.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Erie and Viola Meeks; sister Ouita Meeks; sister Sabra Wise; sister Mazelma Foreman; sister Imogene Ward; brother Jerry Meeks; Son Larry Touchton. Survivors include her husband Miles H. Plowden III, Sister Juanelle Hurt; Sister in Law Barbara ( Bobbie ) Meeks, Son Dirk Touchton and wife Becky of Lakeland, FL; Son Darrin Touchton of Clay County; Daughter Dawn Lanae Humphrey and husband Shawn of Jacksonville, FL. Step-daughter Crystal Williams and husband Thomas of Winter Haven, FL; Step-son Miles Hampton ( Hamp ) Plowden IV and wife Diane of Winter Haven, FL; Carolyn has 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Lake Pierce Baptist Church of Lake Wales, FL .Viewing is from 2:00-3:00 and funeral services directly follows.



