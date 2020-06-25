CAROLYN

ROBERTS, 80



LAKELAND - Carolyn Roberts, 80, passed away on June 23, 2020.

Carolyn was born and raised in Lakeland to parents David and Agnes Ritter. She worked as an administrator for the Department of Agriculture for 43 years in the Citrus Division. Carolyn was a member of Gapway Baptist Church.

She is predeceased by her husband, William 'Bud' Roberts. She is survived by sons Duane (Julie) Roberts and Donnie Roberts; brother Wayne Ritter; sister Helen Jerrell; 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

A visitation for Carolyn will be held on Friday, June 26th from 9-10AM at Gentry-Mor-rison Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, with a service to follow at 10:00 AM, followed by burial at Oak Hill Burial Park.



