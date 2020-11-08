CAROLYN SUE

GRIFFIN, 74



LAKE WALES - Carolyn Sue Griffin, 74, peacefully entered eternal rest October 22, 2020 at Advent Orlando Hospice.

She was born February 4, 1946 to the late Dewey Franklin Schofield and Vonnie Effie George.

Preceded in death by her husband, Phillip in 2009; a brother and two sisters.

She was the Vice President of Griffin Bookkeeping & Tax Service of Lake Wales and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Talmadge (Vince) of Lake Wales; son, Chris Griffin of Lake Wales; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family through Griffin Tax Service, 692 State Road 60 West, Lake Wales, FL 33853 or in person 11/26 from 11am - 1pm at 275 East Park Ave Lake Wales, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store