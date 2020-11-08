1/1
CAROLYN SUE GRIFFIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROLYN SUE
GRIFFIN, 74

LAKE WALES - Carolyn Sue Griffin, 74, peacefully entered eternal rest October 22, 2020 at Advent Orlando Hospice.
She was born February 4, 1946 to the late Dewey Franklin Schofield and Vonnie Effie George.
Preceded in death by her husband, Phillip in 2009; a brother and two sisters.
She was the Vice President of Griffin Bookkeeping & Tax Service of Lake Wales and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Talmadge (Vince) of Lake Wales; son, Chris Griffin of Lake Wales; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family through Griffin Tax Service, 692 State Road 60 West, Lake Wales, FL 33853 or in person 11/26 from 11am - 1pm at 275 East Park Ave Lake Wales, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved