Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
215-679-5933
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
1325 Klinerd Rd
Pennsburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN CALLAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN T. CALLAHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN T. CALLAHAN Obituary
CAROLYN T.
CALLAHAN, 89

WARRINGTON, PA. - Carolyn T. Callahan, 89, of Warrington, formerly of East Green-ville and Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James N. Callahan Sr. Born in Dunmore, she was a daughter to the late William and Helen (Kelly) Evans.
She enjoyed her days reading and crocheting with her grand-dog Yogi by her side. She loved playing cards and dominoes with her friends in Florida. She also loved her time spent with her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. She had made many friends among the residents and staff at Neshaminy Manor.
Surviving are her children: Caren, wife of Daniel Pankiewicz of Ewing, NJ, James Callahan Jr. and his wife Susan of Lakeland, FL, Eileen, wife of Duane Wickard, Jr. of East Greenville, Nancy, wife of Kenneth Stoudt of Morrisville, and Timothy Callahan Sr., and his wife Christine of Belhaven, NC; grandchildren: Nicholas, Lisa, David, William, Thomas, Megan, Evan, Timothy, Carolyn, Justin and Ashley; great grandchildren: Leyland, Weston, Abigail, Annabelle, Avery, Logan, Brisbane, Deakyn and Ryder; brothers: William Evans and his wife Rose of Crystal River, FL, Edward Evans and his wife Gloria of Binghamton, NY and John Evans and his wife Veronica of Lakeland, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Her viewing will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 163 Main St., Pennsburg at 9-10:30 AM, with a Mass to follow at 11AM at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1325 Klinerd Rd, Pennsburg, PA 18073. To offer online condolences to the family, visit her 'Book of Memories' at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ledger from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
Download Now