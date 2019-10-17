|
CAROLYN T.
COON, 88
WINTER HAVEN - Carolyn T. Coon, age 88, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital. Born August 16, 1931 in Davenport, FL, Mrs. Coon was a lifelong resident of the Winter Haven area. She was an educator, teaching at Wahneta and Brigham Elementary in Winter Haven for many years. She later retired to assist the family in operating Crisp-Coon Funeral Home in Winter Haven. A graduate of Winter Haven High School, class of 1950, Carolyn attended Florida State University, and was a graduate of Florida Southern College. She was a lifelong member of Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over sixty years.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband: Charles E. Coon; two sons: Charles E. 'Chuck' Coon, Jr. and Michael T. Coon; two sisters: Christine R. Cramer and Madge Chan. She is survived by two sisters: Joy Ann Caruso and Peggie Sue Campbell; daughter-in-law: Stephny L. Coon; two grandsons: Steven and Chase Coon, all of Winter Haven.
Family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 P.M. at Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church, 700 N. Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven 33880. Funeral services will follow at the church at 3:00 P.M. Interment will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Winter Haven. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made in Carolyn's name to or Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church. Condolences to family at
Published in Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019