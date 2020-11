Or Copy this URL to Share

CAROLYN THOMPSON

CASSEL



WINTER HAVEN - Carolyn Thompson Cassel, born April 4, 1921 in Santa Barbara CA; passed peacefully in her sleep on October 23, 2020 in Winter Haven FL at the age of 99.

She was a wonderful mother, a great friend and a devout Christian. She is survived by her only remaining child, a son, Terry R Cassel of Los Angeles CA.



