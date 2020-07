Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CARRIE's life story with friends and family

Share CARRIE's life story with friends and family

CARRIE ETHEL

'BABY SISTER'

BOROM, 89

Ret. Service Rep.



HAINES CITY - Carrie Borom, 89, passed 7/22/20. View: today 7/30, 11-12. Svc. at 12. All services will be at Hilltop Church of Christ, W.H. Coney FH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store