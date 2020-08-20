1/1
CARRIE LEE WATKINS
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
CARRIE LEE
WATKINS, 79

FROSTPROOF - Carrie Watkins, 79, died 8/10/20. Graveside svc Sat. 8/22, 11am Silver Hill Cmty, Frostproof. Visit: Fri. 6-7:30 pm Epps FH. Mask req'd.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
SILVER HILL CEMETERY
August 17, 2020
I LOVE YOU MOTHER
I love you mother, u where the BEST!!
Tamarind Hill
Daughter
August 12, 2020
Aunt Carrie was a major support to Larry Williams. Even after moving to the Netherlands, they shared joys and sorrows together over the phone for many hours and she gave Larry the much needed support when he was sick.

Every year we looked forward to the family reunion. At the beginning we flew in to see everyone again. Later, when we moved back to Georgia, we attended every year when possible.

I wish everyone a lot of strength in this difficult time. Dear aunt Carrie, Thank you for everything and rest in peace.


Ronald Rammers - the Netherlands
Ronald Rammers
Family
August 11, 2020
Our beloved sister and auntie has been ushered up the stairway to heaven. Although our hearts are tender with tears, we know God will take us through this and mend the broken hearted. We will miss her dearly but the love and memories will stay with us until the end. May God give us his strength and comfort during this difficult time .

Love always,
Sue, Cindi and Jackie
Family
