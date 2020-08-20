Aunt Carrie was a major support to Larry Williams. Even after moving to the Netherlands, they shared joys and sorrows together over the phone for many hours and she gave Larry the much needed support when he was sick.



Every year we looked forward to the family reunion. At the beginning we flew in to see everyone again. Later, when we moved back to Georgia, we attended every year when possible.



I wish everyone a lot of strength in this difficult time. Dear aunt Carrie, Thank you for everything and rest in peace.





Ronald Rammers - the Netherlands

