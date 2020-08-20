Aunt Carrie was a major support to Larry Williams. Even after moving to the Netherlands, they shared joys and sorrows together over the phone for many hours and she gave Larry the much needed support when he was sick.
Every year we looked forward to the family reunion. At the beginning we flew in to see everyone again. Later, when we moved back to Georgia, we attended every year when possible.
I wish everyone a lot of strength in this difficult time. Dear aunt Carrie, Thank you for everything and rest in peace.
Ronald Rammers - the Netherlands
Ronald Rammers
August 11, 2020
Our beloved sister and auntie has been ushered up the stairway to heaven. Although our hearts are tender with tears, we know God will take us through this and mend the broken hearted. We will miss her dearly but the love and memories will stay with us until the end. May God give us his strength and comfort during this difficult time .
Love always, Sue, Cindi and Jackie
