|
|
CARROL ANN
HART, 59
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Carrol Ann Hart, age 59, passed away Sun. Aug. 18, 2019 with her family by her side.
Mrs. Hart was born Mar. 22, 1960 in Madison, TN, to James Landon and Vera Beatrice (Burlason) Jarrett, Sr. She was a Polk Co. resident since 2014, coming from AL.
Carrol was a homemaker, retired cosmologist, licensed truck driver and a past member of Order of Eastern Star in TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Carrol is survived by her loving family: husband of 37 yrs. Jerry Hart, son Jonathan Hart, both of Auburndale, daughter Marlena Hart of Ashland City, TN, brother James (Claudia) Jarrett, Jr. of Bowling Green, KY, sister Vickie (Jay) Loftis of Ashland City, TN, special grandchild Maddyson, several nieces, nephews & cousins.
There are no services at this time for Carrol.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019