|
|
CARROLL DEAN
HAMPLEMAN, 89
LAKELAND - Carroll Dean Hampleman, 89, passed away on June 12, 2019, at Florida Presbyterian Homes. Carroll was born November 15, 1929, in Du Quoin, IL to Glenn and Hazel Hampleman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Hampleman; brother, Herman; sisters, Mary Viva and Frances.
He is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Geraldine Hampleman; sons, Daniel Hampleman of Wright, WY and Douglas Hampleman of Lakeland, FL and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from June 18 to June 19, 2019