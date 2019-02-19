|
|
REV. CARROLL WESLEY
KING, Jr., 90
LAKELAND - Rev. Carroll Wesley King, Jr., 90, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland. Wesley was born December 22, 1928, in Brocton, New York to Carroll and Louisa King. Wesley was a retired minister and missionary.
He is survived by his wife, Mary King; daughter, Kathy Deck-er; granddaughter, Erika Ann Jaggers (Nick) and great grandson, Wesley Robert Jaggers.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 2125 Bartow Rd., Lakeland, FL. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3 p.m., at Light & Life Free Methodist Church, 5730 Deeson Rd., Lakeland, FL.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Free Methodist World Missions, 770 N. High School Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46214 or fmcusa.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019