|
|
CARROLLYN
LYVOND
THORNTON
LAKELAND - Carrollyn LyVond Thornton (83) of Lakeland, Florida died on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was a native of Lakeland, an Army wife, devoted mother, dental assistant and homemaker.
Carrollyn volunteered her time at various nursing homes.
She is predeceased by her husband, Donald D. Thornton, and sons, Shannon Carl and Lemuel Carroll Thornton.
She is survived by her son, Michael D. Thornton (Andrea); three brothers, Bobby Danny, and Ronald Baxley; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donation (s) to Lakeland Regional Palliative Care Unit.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020