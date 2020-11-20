CARSON

NATHANIEL

KOZICH



WINTER HAVEN - Carson Nathaniel Kozich, 19, passed away on 11/17 in Winter Haven. He was born on 7/30/2001 in Lakeland and worked as a food truck operator.

Carson is preceded in death by paternal great grandmother, Clara Plate; maternal great grandfathers JR Burchfield and Roger Jones; Aunt Felicia Burchfield; and niece Cassidy Kozich.

He is survived by his mother Barkley (Bill) Burchfield; father Nathan Kozich; brother Austin (Briana) Kozich; maternal grandmother Patricia (Mike) Stadtmueller; paternal grandmother Patricia Bishop; maternal grandfather Don (Terri) Burchfield; maternal great grandmothers Dorothy Humphreys and Barbara Bull; niece Aaleigh Kozich; uncle Nick Burchfield; and cousins Hannah and Taylor Burchfield.

Visitation will be held on Mon. 11/23 from 10am-12pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Service to follow at 12 noon, with burial at Serenity Gardens.



