Carson Nathaniel Kozich
2001 - 2020
CARSON
NATHANIEL
KOZICH

WINTER HAVEN - Carson Nathaniel Kozich, 19, passed away on 11/17 in Winter Haven. He was born on 7/30/2001 in Lakeland and worked as a food truck operator.
Carson is preceded in death by paternal great grandmother, Clara Plate; maternal great grandfathers JR Burchfield and Roger Jones; Aunt Felicia Burchfield; and niece Cassidy Kozich.
He is survived by his mother Barkley (Bill) Burchfield; father Nathan Kozich; brother Austin (Briana) Kozich; maternal grandmother Patricia (Mike) Stadtmueller; paternal grandmother Patricia Bishop; maternal grandfather Don (Terri) Burchfield; maternal great grandmothers Dorothy Humphreys and Barbara Bull; niece Aaleigh Kozich; uncle Nick Burchfield; and cousins Hannah and Taylor Burchfield.
Visitation will be held on Mon. 11/23 from 10am-12pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Service to follow at 12 noon, with burial at Serenity Gardens.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
NOV
23
Service
12:00 PM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
1 entry
November 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Beverly Laxdal
Friend
