CASE E.
HURST
WINTER HAVEN - Case, a resident of the Auburndale/Winter Haven area, was born in Ft. Myers, FL, on 1/2/1979 and passed away on 8/14/19 as the result of a car accident. She moved to the Mulberry/Lakeland area in 1981, attended local schools and graduated from Mulberry High School. She also attended Travis Vo-tech studying Floral Design. She was an ESE paraprofessional and worked with challenged children for several years. She was a member of Mulberry UMC and also attended churches in the Auburndale/Winter Haven area.
She is survived by her parents, Laurie and Ward Hurst; daughter, Morgan Hurst; son Kenneth Wise, Jr; sister Teri Hurst; brother Chris Hurst; soul mate, Tim Yohe; uncle, aunts, cousins, many special friends and their children; her dogs and rabbit.
A 'Celebration of Life' will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Mulberry United Methodist Church, 306 North Church Street, Mulberry, FL, 33860 with visitation to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mulberry UMC Memorial Fund-Case Hurst. Two things that impacted her life, the Florida United Methodist Children's Home and programs at her church will receive the benefits from this fund to continue their important work of helping others.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019