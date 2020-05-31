CASWELL

BRUCE

BENTLEY, JR



ORLANDO- Caswell Bruce Bentley, Jr., age 90 a resident of Orlando passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Advent Healthcare Hospice in Altamonte Springs surrounded by family.

Mr. Bentley was born September 23, 1929 in Homestead, FL. to Caswell Bruce and Olive Bernice (Jeffrey) Bentley, Sr. He was a retired Telephone Equipment Installer and an Orlando resident since the 1960's.

Caswell was a United States Army Veteran. He was a Mason & Shriner both in good standing. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Caswell is survived by his loving & devoted wife of 60 yrs. Anita Louise Bentley of Orlando, FL.; 2 sons - Carlton Bruce (Dawn) Bentley of Largo, FL. and Darryl Kevin (Arlene) Bentley of CA.; daughter - Cheryl Lynne Bentley (Greg) Murphy of Duluth, GA.; sisters - Roxie Bentley, Mae Woodard, Patty (David) Harner, and Polly Johnson; brothers - Jack (Valerie) Bentley, Levic (Judy) Bentley, and David Bentley; 3 grandsons - Kyle Joseph Bentley of Orlando, FL., Tyler Scott (Rebecca) Bentley of Virginia Beach, VA. And Ares Knight Francis Sahai Bentley; 2 granddaughters - Ariel Devi Sahai Bentley and Nicole Irene Bentley.

A private graveside service will held at Auburndale Memorial Park. Arrangements By; Kersey Funeral Home.



