CASWELL BRUCE BENTLEY
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CASWELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASWELL
BRUCE
BENTLEY, JR

ORLANDO- Caswell Bruce Bentley, Jr., age 90 a resident of Orlando passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Advent Healthcare Hospice in Altamonte Springs surrounded by family.
Mr. Bentley was born September 23, 1929 in Homestead, FL. to Caswell Bruce and Olive Bernice (Jeffrey) Bentley, Sr. He was a retired Telephone Equipment Installer and an Orlando resident since the 1960's.
Caswell was a United States Army Veteran. He was a Mason & Shriner both in good standing. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Caswell is survived by his loving & devoted wife of 60 yrs. Anita Louise Bentley of Orlando, FL.; 2 sons - Carlton Bruce (Dawn) Bentley of Largo, FL. and Darryl Kevin (Arlene) Bentley of CA.; daughter - Cheryl Lynne Bentley (Greg) Murphy of Duluth, GA.; sisters - Roxie Bentley, Mae Woodard, Patty (David) Harner, and Polly Johnson; brothers - Jack (Valerie) Bentley, Levic (Judy) Bentley, and David Bentley; 3 grandsons - Kyle Joseph Bentley of Orlando, FL., Tyler Scott (Rebecca) Bentley of Virginia Beach, VA. And Ares Knight Francis Sahai Bentley; 2 granddaughters - Ariel Devi Sahai Bentley and Nicole Irene Bentley.
A private graveside service will held at Auburndale Memorial Park. Arrangements By; Kersey Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved